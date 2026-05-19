WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Youth athletic gear stolen

The report was sent by Jason:

In the interest of community safety and awareness, I am reporting a property theft from a parked vehicle behind the West Seattle YMCA, this morning, between 6:15 am and 7 am, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. SPD tracking number is T00057762.

About $800 value was taken, of note was a 50+ pound duffle bag full of kids track and field equipment: 8 plastic 400gram turbo javelins (purple, red, yellow and green), 12 aluminum relay batons (multiple colors), 4 iron shot, one black rubber discus, and two 100ft measuring tapes, and a few other coaching items, like clipboards and stop watches.

In addition to the track and field bag of gear, also taken were small consumer electronics, spare care parts (mainly bulbs), and ~ 20 insulated and regular reusable grocery bags.

It seems an odd collection for someone to steal. The duffle bag of gear was really heavy and would be tiring to carry, so maybe someone in a nearby car (which doesn’t sound “unhoused”) or with a cart. If it was taken by someone on the edge, I truly hope kids athletic gear somehow helps them survive and find their way to giving back to society some of what they have taken.

Thanks to WSB and West Seattle neighbors. Stay alert and safe.