BIZNOTE: Happy 35th birthday, Luna Park Café!

(Photos courtesy John Bennett)

A milestone birthday for a West Seattle restaurant! Luna Park Café (2918 SW Avalon Way) is celebrating 35 years in business. Owner John Bennett sent photos, including the ones below “from 1988 when I gutted Pat and Ron’s Tavern to build the restaurant.”

You can read more Luna Park history – including its namesake amusement park, located a short distance north more than a century ago – on the LPC website. The café is currently open for breakfast and lunch, 8 am-3 pm daily, but Bennett says they’re “hopefully opening for dinner this spring.”