WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Little Free Library arson; car break-in

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY ARSON: Diane sent the report and photo:

This morning at 5:25 am we woke up to the smell of fire and noticed someone had taken all the books out of our little free library and lit them on fire. Fire department responded quickly. Earlier this week someone had taken all the books out and left them all on the ground, but last night the same thing happened and they were all lit on fire. There was also other personal products, lotions, ceramic figurines, etc. that were on fire. We are at the 7200 block of 39th Ave SW.

Diane has reported this to police; we’ll add the number when we get it.

CAR BREAK-IN: This report is from M: