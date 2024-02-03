UPDATE: Fire at vacant house on West Seattle Triangle redevelopment site

6:49 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to what’s described as an abandoned house near 36th/Oregon. Updates to come.

6:55 PM: The exact location is difficult to discern from descriptions – the dispatched address is 4500 block of 35th SW, nearest hydrant was described as 36th/Oregon, and then crews said they were accessing from 34th SW. We’re on the way to find out more. … The fire’s been declared “under control.”

(Added: Photo sent by Kevin Freitas)

6:58 PM: SPD assisting with traffic control say they have “36th and Genesee closed in all directions.”

7:10 PM: Our crew is there, reporting the fire is out and that indeed, no one was in the house. As for location, SFD has not updated the logged address yet (even though SPD told them it was wrong) – our crew says 36th and Oregon is a better location – it’s on the dead end of Oregon a little ways east of Tom’s Automotive.

(Added: WSB photo)

7:14 PM: Checking our files, the address may technically be correct – we believe it’s the “shack” referred to in this report we published two months ago about a potential redevelopment project.

7:22 PM: SFD’s investigator is calling for SPD. We noted a “dumpster fire” call just after 6 pm outside nearby Habit Burger (35th/Avalon) and hope to ask if they think it’s related.