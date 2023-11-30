DEVELOPMENT: Early proposal for ‘office building’ at 4501 35th SW

Going through online filings in the city permit system, we happened onto an early-stage proposal for a five-story “office building” at 4501 35th SW, a small – 2,369 square feet – parcel immediately north of Brookdale West Seattle, across 35th from West Seattle Stadium/Golf Course. Records show the site is owned by the Sweeney family, currently pursuing much larger developments a few blocks north. So we asked family spokesperson Lynn Sweeney about the “office building” plan. She explained, “We are going through the SDCI process to see what might be buildable given that there is possible steep slope, so we just need to start the process to do some due diligence.” She added that the site currently holds a “shack” that has had squatter trouble and that they’re hoping to demolish but need to be “into the permitting process” to pursue that.