REMINDER: Last week for West Seattle’s current driver-licensing office

Those newly striped spaces on the west side of the office building on the northwest corner of Delridge/Dakota are a reminder that the building will soon be home to West Seattle’s driver-licensing office. As announced February 1, this is the new location starting March 1 – officially 2420 SW Dakota – but the office will be closed for a week of moving, so this is the final week at the old location east of Westwood Village, 8830 25th SW. We first reported more than a year ago that the Department of Licensing was seeking a new location because the current one is slated for demolition, with 140+ apartments to be built in its place.