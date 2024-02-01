FOLLOWUP: Here’s where West Seattle’s driver-licensing office is moving to

The state Department of Licensing is finally confirming the new location of its West Seattle driver-licensing office. We first reported more than a year ago that they had found a site but weren’t ready to disclose it; city records suggested they were pursuing a North Delridge location. Today, the DOL announced that’s indeed where they’re moving – 2420 SW Dakota, Suite 100 [map], adjacent to other state offices. A DOL spokesperson tells WSB, “Our last day at the current location will be on Saturday, February 24. We’ll open the new location on Friday, March 1.” The current location at 8830 25th SW east of Westwood Village is being vacated because, as we first reported in 2022, the site is planned for redevelopment into what city permit records describe as “a 6-story, 144-unit apartment building (with p)arking for 20 vehicles.”