GRATITUDE: They asked, you answered

On Saturday, we previewed Alki UCC‘s monthly donation drive, with an urgent call for warm outerwear, with many chilly nights still ahead before the warm season. Today we received this report from Cinda:

Alki UCC reporting in on how wonderful the response was from the West Seattle community due to your feature of our donation drive on the WS Blog. We received many warm coats, as well as hats, gloves, long underwear, blankets, etc. It was so great to greet everyone as they dropped off yesterday, to experience their positive spirits contributing to a deep need in the wider community. Thank you everyone who took the time out to search your closets and to drop by Alki UCC with your donation. Every single piece will go toward making someone a little warmer this month. We appreciate you so much!

We feature various ways to help – donating items, money, and/or time – almost daily, so if you’re having a drive/campaign/event/etc. in which the community can participate, please let us know by sending info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!