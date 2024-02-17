YOU CAN HELP: Got warm outerwear? Donation drive Sunday

On some Sundays, Alki UCC hosts a communitywide donation drive seeking specific items for people in need. Tomorrow’s the next one, with an emphasis on helping people stay warm – winter still has a month to go! Here’s the announcement:

Alki UCC Donation Drive this Sunday, February 18

6115 SW Hinds

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front Courtyard

Outerwear is the priority. We have no warm coats for men, need all sizes.

Also welcome: vests, long underwear, heavy hoodies, sweatshirts, gloves, beanies and socks.

Your donations of food, clothing, and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center.

Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.