FOLLOWUP: Next step in Fauntleroy YMCA’s future – rate uses, suggest hours

Two weeks ago, Greater Seattle YMCA executives promised a community survey as one of the next steps in determining the future of the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor). This follows last month’s town-hall meeting (WSB coverage here). We checked with the Y today and learned they sent the survey to meeting participants Friday and are now circulating it more widely, including this message:

… We are committed to the Fauntleroy YMCA and look forward to working with the community to determine the best use for the space. We heard a lot of great ideas, and your thoughtful feedback is crucial as we navigate to ensure the continued success of the Fauntleroy YMCA.

We also have collected all your feedback that we have heard so far from emails, conversations online and in person, and our town hall. To further gauge community needs, preferences, and interests, we’ve prepared a survey where you can rank the suggested ideas. Your input will help us prioritize and shape the future of the Fauntleroy YMCA.

Please also share this survey with your community to help us ensure no one gets left out. Let us know if you feel something is missing or if you have another idea that should be included in upcoming communication or questions that should be addressed. Thank you for your patience as we are still gathering other context that was requested.

In the meantime, if you have already signed up for a volunteer committee, we will be reaching out separately to discuss how we move forward with membership, project planning, and fundraising. If you did not have the chance to sign up, you can do so through the survey.

Any time you would like to provide feedback for the Fauntleroy YMCA, please submit it here. For other inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact us at pr@seattleymca.org.