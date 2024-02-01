‘Born With Teeth,’ Silent Book Club, Piano Bar, more on the list for your West Seattle Thursday

(Cedar Waxwing, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening on the first day/night of February, mostly from our Event Calendar:

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 TOURS: 9:05 am-10;15 am elementary, 10:30 am-11:30 am middle – visit and tour! (5950 Delridge Way SW)

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Open until noon, drop in at the West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

UNDERSTANDING POWERS OF ATTORNEY: Free informational presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Five Hooks Seafood.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 4-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: First February class is at 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

PIANO BAR: Larry Knapp and friends play music for a fun night at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 7-10 pm, $10.

SILENT BOOK CLUB: 12 places in West Seattle and White Center to read and talk, or not, tonight! They’re all in our calendar listing. Wherever you choose to go, it’s happening 7-9 pm.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: Live in White Center or points south? Your community council meets online at 7 pm – attendance info and agenda highlights are in our calendar listing.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Opening night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!