Transit Measure comments, school sale, low-low tide, Music Quiz, more for your West Seattle (and beyond) Monday

(Photo by Rosalie Miller – furrow bee, upside down on yellow yarrow)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRANSIT MEASURE PUBLIC HEARING: The City Council has begun the first of two all-day-and-night sessions of public comments on the proposed renewal/doubling of the Seattle Transit Measure sales tax. You can register to speak remotely until 10:30 am; registration starts for in-person session (5 pm) at 4:30 pm. Agenda has participation details as well as links to proposal’s text and councilmembers’ submitted amendments.

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Out to -3.7 feet at 10:30 this morning. (One great way to appreciate the low tide without trampling exposed sea life is to go to Duwamish Head and, from above, look out over the exposed piling remains from long ago.) If you go to Lincoln Park, Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are there until noon.

HOPE SCHOOL RUMMAGE SALE: One more chance to browse and buy – 10 am to 3 pm at the north campus (4100 SW Genesee).

FAMILY STORY TIME: 11 am at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), whatever the weather, 11 am-8 pm.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and 70-degree-plus weather forecast, West Seattle’s regular Monday wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor saltwater swimming pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Weekly 2 pm meeting is NOT happening today – per the council schedule.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three venues offer you the opportunity for trivia tonight! Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm. Also The Good Society (California/Lander) and 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group meets at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome – just be serious about speaking Spanish while participating!

ALKI MEDITATION: Two ways to get centered on Monday nights – first, meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Also – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players can enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Groove to Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Monday with a song – karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!