BIZNOTE: Another milestone for West Seattle-based Rebellyous Foods’ revolution

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

More than four years after Rebellyous Foods relocated its “revolution” in plant-based “chicken” to West Seattle, it’s ready to deploy the next weapon in that revolution.

From the start, Rebellyous – headquartered in the SK Foods building at 37th/Snoqualmie – has emphasized that it’s a technology company more than a food-production company.

Its founder, Christie Lagally (above), is a former aerospace engineer. Her company has been working on the second iteration of its patented manufacturing technology, aimed at streamlining and speeding up the process of making dough for plant-based meat, while bringing the production cost down. And now, they’re preparing for the first installation of the new system – known as Mock 2 – so they put out a Request For Proposals (read it here) to find a home for it.

After hearing about the RFP, we revisited Rebellyous HQ – almost exactly a year, it turns out, after our previous visit for an update on this unique local company. They’ve come a long way – when we first visited in fall 2019, they were producing 1,000 pounds a month of plant-based “chicken” nuggets, tenders, and patties; now they produce that much per hour. School districts are their largest customers – more than 200 districts around the country are buying and serving Rebellyous Foods products, and their sales continue to grow exponentially, according to Lagally. They’re also selling to other big clients, recently scoring a contract with the Vizient health-care system. Their production is done at Orca Bay‘s plant (still in West Seattle) – they’ve long since outgrown the space in The Triangle, though they have plenty of other uses for it, including research and development, and storage.

Components of the Mock 2 system are there, waiting for their future home. (Off-camera – since it’s proprietary technology.)

In its new home, the Mock 2 system will be used to produce Rebellyous Foods products and potentially other companies’ products too. Lagally says Mock 2 will be able to produce at least 2,500 pounds per hour – more than twice the current pace – and eventually up to 5,000 pounds an hour. The speed and efficiency means the cost of production will be reduced, and she says that’s a large part of what it’ll take for plant-based “meat” to truly compete with animal meat. The RFP declares that Mock 2 will result in a “60% lower cost of manufacturing than all current dough-making methods currently available to manufacturers.”

The central feature of the new system is continuous mixing – the dry ingredients are continuously hydrated and mixed into dough along the line, rather than being dumped into, say, a giant bowl, along with liquid, and mixed there. Of course, that’s a vast simplification, and they’re working on other efficiencies and improvements – we peeked inside one of the rooms where staffers were doing tests to come up with better ways to emulsify as well as testing viscosity.

When you’re inventing new ways to manufacture, you have to invent new components, too. Lagally says some of the Mock 2 parts are all new, some are modified. And the size of the Mock 2 installation requires some other customized equipment too – like a huge custom dishwasher that can handle the equipment’s parts. Associated equipment is part of the plan for efficiency too; they’re testing an energy-saving chiller, for example.

All this will serve the longstanding goal, Lagally says: “I’m very happy that our original mission still stands – getting plant-based meat into more (places).” Mock 2’s impending installation will be a major milestone, but Lagally and Rebellyous Foods won’t be resting on their laurels (or feathers) – they’re working already on Mock 3.