BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS hosts Chief Sealth IHS

The high-school basketball season is close to the end, but first, a cross-town showdown last night.

The gym was packed as West Seattle High School hosted Chief Sealth International High School last night. The first varsity game of the night featured the girls:

The Wildcats got out to a fast lead, 4-0 in the first half-minute, and never looked back. Final score was WSHS 73, Chief Sealth 34. Leading scorer was Sealth’s #24, junior Fahima Mohamed, with 25:

For West Seattle, #21, junior Alyssa Neumann, had 17:

And the total for WSHS’s #4, senior Carmen Cruz, was 15:

Both teams have postseason games Monday at 7 pm: Head coach Mario Martinez‘s Seahawks (9-10) play Nathan Hale at home.

And head coach Darnell Taylor‘s Wildcats (11-10) will play at Seattle Prep.

WSHS also took last night’s nightcap, the boys’ varsity game, 73-45. We were there for the first half. Early standouts included West Seattle #3, senior Bo Gionet:

And Chief Sealth’s #2, senior AJ Williams Bradley:

Both boys’ teams also have postseason games at 7 pm Monday – head coach Dan Kriley‘s Wildcats (12-9) play at Rainier Beach:

And head coach Richard Stephens‘ Seahawks (3-17) will play at Ingraham: