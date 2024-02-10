10 possibilities for February’s final West Seattle Sunday

(Camellia in West Seattle neighborhood, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here are highlights from the listings for today/tonight on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering winter vegetables and fruit plus cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

CHOCOLATE BEER WEEK CONCLUDES: Last day of this special event at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), which is open 11 am-10 pm today.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need to borrow something for a home project? Visit the WSTL 11 am-4 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

ART EXHIBITION: Final day for 29-artist show at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW). Open today noon-4 pm.

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: 3 pm, the run at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) concludes with a change in plans due to an actor’s illness – an onstage reading will be presented instead, as explained here.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), this month “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is the topic. Details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE ART MONEY WORKSHOP: 6 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), an open invitation to “the region’s artists, talent buyers, brokers, music venues, promoters, event space managers, and municipalities to get insider information for how everyone can make great money in the arts.” Our calendar listing has the RSVP link.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: See and hear the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!