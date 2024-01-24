West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic as a new WSB sponsor, with urgent-care appointments available now!

West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is West Seattle’s independently and locally owned podiatric care clinic. Our board-certified doctors provide the highest level of foot and ankle care possible, while treating patients as a whole. We strive to take time, listen carefully, and educate each patient. Currently owned and operated by West Seattle resident Dr. Matthew LaBella, our clinic has been dedicated to serving patients in West Seattle since 1979.

We have urgent care appointments available most days. Call us at 206-937-4700 to schedule an appointment with a trained, board-certified specialist to address your foot and ankle care needs.

Services

West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic sees patients for foot and ankle pain related to use, injury, deformity, and/or acute infection. We see patients of all ages for:

Foot/Ankle Pain

Foot/Ankle Injuries

Heel Pain

Bunions

Hammertoes

Warts

Ingrown Toenails

Diabetic Foot Evaluations

Custom Orthotics

Foot/Ankle Fractures

Achilles Tendon Issues

Overuse Injuries of Foot/Ankle

Arthritis of Foot/Ankle

Flat Feet/Over Pronation

Corns/Calluses

Infections

Gait Issues Related to Foot/Ankle

Fungal Toenails/Skin

Staff

West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is staffed by Dr. Matthew LaBella and Dr. Ryan Schwanke. Both are board-certified in foot and ankle surgery and have outpatient surgical privileges at St. Anne hospital in Burien and in the Providence Swedish health system. Dr. LaBella and Dr. Schwanke are highly regarded practitioners in Seattle and throughout the region.

Our medical and administrative support staff is comprised of mostly West Seattle residents who are passionate about caring for our patients. We see our patients as neighbors and friends in the West Seattle community. To learn more about our staff, visit wsfac.com/staff.html

Insurance

West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is contracted with most major insurance and has an experienced billing manager dedicated to helping our patients maximize their insurance benefits. For more details, visit more at wsfac.com/insurance.html

Contact & Hours

West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is located at 4520 42nd Ave. SW, Suite 34. Our phone number is 206-937-4700. Our hours of operation are Mondays-Thursdays 8 am-5 pm, Fridays 7 am-noon.

