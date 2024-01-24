West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic as a new WSB sponsor, with urgent-care appointments available now!
West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is West Seattle’s independently and locally owned podiatric care clinic. Our board-certified doctors provide the highest level of foot and ankle care possible, while treating patients as a whole. We strive to take time, listen carefully, and educate each patient. Currently owned and operated by West Seattle resident Dr. Matthew LaBella, our clinic has been dedicated to serving patients in West Seattle since 1979.
We have urgent care appointments available most days. Call us at 206-937-4700 to schedule an appointment with a trained, board-certified specialist to address your foot and ankle care needs.
Services
West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic sees patients for foot and ankle pain related to use, injury, deformity, and/or acute infection. We see patients of all ages for:
Foot/Ankle Pain
Foot/Ankle Injuries
Heel Pain
Bunions
Hammertoes
Warts
Ingrown Toenails
Diabetic Foot Evaluations
Custom Orthotics
Foot/Ankle Fractures
Achilles Tendon Issues
Overuse Injuries of Foot/Ankle
Arthritis of Foot/Ankle
Flat Feet/Over Pronation
Corns/Calluses
Infections
Gait Issues Related to Foot/Ankle
Fungal Toenails/Skin
Staff
West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is staffed by Dr. Matthew LaBella and Dr. Ryan Schwanke. Both are board-certified in foot and ankle surgery and have outpatient surgical privileges at St. Anne hospital in Burien and in the Providence Swedish health system. Dr. LaBella and Dr. Schwanke are highly regarded practitioners in Seattle and throughout the region.
Our medical and administrative support staff is comprised of mostly West Seattle residents who are passionate about caring for our patients. We see our patients as neighbors and friends in the West Seattle community. To learn more about our staff, visit wsfac.com/staff.html
Insurance
West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is contracted with most major insurance and has an experienced billing manager dedicated to helping our patients maximize their insurance benefits. For more details, visit more at wsfac.com/insurance.html
Contact & Hours
West Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic is located at 4520 42nd Ave. SW, Suite 34. Our phone number is 206-937-4700. Our hours of operation are Mondays-Thursdays 8 am-5 pm, Fridays 7 am-noon.
