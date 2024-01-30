WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Swedish Automotive hit again

Todd at Swedish Automotive (35th/Kenyon; WSB sponsor) says this happened sometime overnight:

Well, make that #3 in the last 12 months. Still nothing of value taken – looks like just a box of old valve shims – but, of course, the expense is in getting the glass replaced.

That’s not necessarily a quick turnaround – last time, Todd adds, they had a three-week wait. They’ve filed a police report; we’ll add the number when available. The previous two smash-and-grabs were in February and August 2023.