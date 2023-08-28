WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglarized, again

Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsor) has been hit by another smash-and-grab burglary, similar to one back in February. Swedish proprietor Todd Ainsworth sent the photo and report:

We got hit again with another broken window sometime between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Some of our awesome clients and neighbors started texting us Friday morning, saying they saw the window while they were walking or driving by.

Whoever it was grabbed a couple of easy-to-reach items from one of our techs’ toolboxes and we have filed a police report. If anyone has any information, it would be great to know.