Multiple 911 callers – and texters contacting us after calling 911 – reported suspected gunshots in High Point a short time ago, and police have confirmed it was gunfire: Officers have just told dispatch they found casings at 29th/Brandon. They’ve also heard from people near 29th/Findlay who say they were “shot at” – but no injuries are reported so far. The only description is a “black sedan with aftermarket headlights.”