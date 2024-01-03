UPDATE: Water-rescue response off Lincoln Park, canceled

4:04 PM: Seattle Fire has a “water rescue response” headed to Lincoln Park for a report of a possible paddleboarder in trouble off the north side of the park. Updates to come.

4:07 PM: Responders say they’re seeing two kitesurfers off shore who do not appear to be in distress.

4:13 PM: SFD and Coast Guard boats are arriving in the area to doublecheck, but so far there continue to be no sign of anyone in trouble, and the two kitesurfers who are visible are coming in to shore at Lowman Beach.

4:19 PM: Responders have verified that the kitesurfers are OK and no one else was out on the water, so the response is now being canceled.