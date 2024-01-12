TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Freezing Friday

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, January 12th, and the below-freezing air is here. Local roads are clear, though, as a dusting of snow is all we got.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

We’re in the 20s now and the forecast suggests that’s where we’ll stay all day, with the sky gradually clearing, and wind from the north, then an overnight low in the teens. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:54 am, sunset at 4:40 pm.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – school and government closures, and some transit changes.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you’re wondering where the boat is. For Monday’s holiday, the WT will be out of service.

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

(The video options on SDOT‘s camera map are working again.)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!