7:23 PM: Avoid Delridge Way/SW Thistle for a while – northbound traffic on Delridge is blocked because of an emergency response. The SFD log and radio traffic describe the call as an overdose response.

7:32 PM: They’re getting traffic through by alternating directions through one lane.

7:44 PM: SFD medics were unable to revive the overdose victim, described over the air as a 40-year-old woman. The scene will be clearing.