TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

January 5, 2024 3:48 pm
1 COMMENT
Police were dispatched to this crash on the westbound West Seattle Bridge right after we received this photo from a texter, who describes the location as “just before 99 onramp.” No report of injuries so far.

  • Mandy January 5, 2024 (4:29 pm)
    Still a long back up getting into bridge at 1st Ave at 4:30

