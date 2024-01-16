THINK SUMMER (CAMP)! Sign up now for music and theater with Mode

It’s a warming thought in the winter chill … time for families to book summer camps. West Seattle’s own Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and Mode Music and Performing Arts have opened registration for theirs – here’s the info:

MODE MUSIC STUDIOS SUMMER ROCK BAND CAMPS

ARE YOU READY TO ROCK?!

It’s time for a summer of Rock Bands with Mode Music Studios! We’re offering camps for ages 6-11 and 12+ this time around. Camps run 9-12:00 for our 6-11 crowd and 12:30-2:30 for our 12+. Finish up the week with a Saturday live performance at our favorite neighbor venue, The Skylark, next door!

Turn it into a full day of camp for our 6-11’s by signing up for an afternoon of music and theatre classes at our nonprofit MMPA – keep scrolling for more info and sign up for a rock band at the link below!

modemusicstudios.com/camps

MMPA PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN MUSIC AND THEATER SUMMER CAMPS

LET’S GET CREATIVE!

All of our MMPA camps are offered as half and full days at a pay-what you can rate, so they’re accessible to everyone. Half day camps run 9-12:00 and 12:30-3:30 and are available for grades K-5. Hang with us for lunch in-between and double up for a full day of fun!

Don’t miss out on another creative summer with us. Click the link below to sign up!

modemusicandperformingarts.org/camps