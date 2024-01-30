The list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday evening photo by Arlene Rubin)

Here’s our daily list of what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment section – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

VISIT WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY: Prospective families are invited to an open house and tour at West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW), 5:30 pm.

LEARN ASL: Free weekly classes, 6 pm at West Seattle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). Start any time. Details in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

TOASTMASTERS 832: You’re invited to their 6:30 pm online meeting – our calendar listing has RSVP info so you can get the link.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: Interested in singing with a choir? The Boeing Employees Choir – not limited to Boeing employees – rehearses in West Seattle, 6:30 pm at American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska), and you’re invited to drop in.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BASKETBALL: One high-school home game tonight – West Seattle High School‘s boys varsity team hosts Seattle Prep, 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: New, 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What’s ahead? Preview it via our event calendar – and if you have something to add, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!