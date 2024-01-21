SCHOOLS: Vashon Island district invites non-islanders to apply

Midway through the 2023-2024 school year, families are finalizing their plans for 2024-2025. So we’ve been showcasing open houses and tours for various West Seattle schools of all types. A nearby district is raising its hand for your consideration, too. Vashon Island School District superintendent Dr. Slade McSheehy asked us to share this announcement with you:

Vashon Island School District Still Accepting Non-Resident Applications

(Photo courtesy Vashon Island SD)

Did you know that the Vashon Island School District is currently accepting non-resident applications for students in grades K-12? This is a wonderful opportunity for families in our neighboring communities to become part of an exceptional school district.

At Vashon Island School District, we take pride in small school environments where every student is not just a name on a roster, but welcomed, known, and treasured.

Join over 200+ students, K-12, who commute daily to be a part of our close-knit island community.

Apply for admission using the VISD Non-Resident Student application, Non-Resident Application

Questions, forms, and other information can be received for each school from the following people:

Chautauqua Elementary: Caleb Johns, CES Registrar- cjohns@vashonsd.org 206-463-8540

McMurray Middle School: Kelly Murphy, McM Registrar – kmurphy@vashonsd.org 206-463-9168

Vashon High School: Deb Franson, VHS Registrar – dfranson@vashonsd.org 206-463-8684

Choice Transfers, District Contact: Kareem Greenidge – kgreenidge@vashonsd.org 206-463-8530