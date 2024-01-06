ORCAS: Sunset whale-watching

Orcas are headed northbound past West Seattle, approaching Brace Point, Kersti Muul just texted.
P.S. If you missed their Elliott Bay visit Friday, we received reader photos last night and added them here.
West Seattle, Washington
06 Saturday
Hunting now, closer in . Off ferry terminal
