Give the gift of life: Bloodworks Northwest in West Seattle this week with donation opportunities and a giveaway

If you can donate blood, you can sign up for a West Seattle slot as soon as tomorrow and get a chance at a travel giveaway too – here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

Imagine the warm Hawaiian sand between your toes as a thank you for saving lives here in the PNW! In gratitude for your blood donation in April and May, you and a guest could win roundtrip airfare and a 3-night stay in a lush ocean-view room at Oahu’s beautiful Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort. Do something good, go somewhere incredible! More information here!

Help is needed at upcoming West Seattle blood drives! Please sign up and attend if you can!

-Thurs May 14 at Alki Masonic Lodge, bus drive (4736 40th Ave SW)

-Fri May 15 at West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie St)

-Sun May 17 at West Seattle Junction – bus parked in Key Bank parking lot

-Mon May 25 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th Ave SW)

If you can’t make a drive in May, please try and attend a West Seattle drive in JUNE!

Here is the link to sign up for any of the West Seattle drives!

If you need helping booking an appointment, please call Bloodworks DONOR CARE TEAM at 800-398-7888 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org

Friendly reminders to hydrate well and eat a meal prior to giving blood and bring photo ID. Please consider eating foods rich in iron leading up to blood donation day.