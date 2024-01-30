Memorial next month for Flora A. ‘Freda’ Ricord, 1929-2024

Family and friends will gather February 10 to remember Freda Ricord, and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Flora Alfreda ‘Freda’ Ricord

January 11, 1929 – January 22, 2024

Freda was born in Colorado and moved to West Seattle with her husband George in 1952. They bought a house on Genesee Hill, where they raised three children and lived for the rest of their lives.

Freda was very active in her church, West Side Presbyterian, where she was a member for 70 years. She was a MOPS mentor for over 30 years. She was active in youth ministry teaching Bible school, Bible studies, and attending youth retreats for over 60 years. She participated and led the Women’s Association, taught adult classes and served on 2 pastor-nominating committees. She loved to sing and was in the church choir. She was also active in the local PTAs and tutored high school math students.

Freda was an avid reader and she loved to knit, for herself and others. Most of the WSP babies wore her ‘fruit and vegetable caps’. She loved sports – there was always a game of some sort on the TV and she followed all the Seattle teams. Freda loved an almond croissant from Bakery Nouveau and a cone from Husky.

Freda and George had three children – Albert (deceased), Rhonda and Tim (known as TR), four grandchildren – Jordan Nichols, Kieran Nichols (deceased), Sam and Eli, and three great-grandchildren – Jaxon, Henry, and Inna. Tim’s wife Patty Sanders, Sam’s wife Emily, and Jordan’s partner Monika completed Freda’s family. She also considered the Aronson clan family. She touched and influenced many lives and will be missed by family and dear friends.

A memorial will be held for Freda on Saturday, February 10th at 1 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church – 3601 California Ave in West Seattle. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Continuum Hospice Care or Habitat for Humanity in Freda’s name.