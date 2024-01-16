FAUNTLEROY YMCA’S FUTURE: Update on Friday’s town hall

Back on January 4, when we first reported on questions about the Fauntleroy YMCA‘s future, the Y (a WSB sponsor) announced a town-hall community meeting for January 19. Now that meeting’s just three days away, and the Y wants to renew the invitation to be part of it – a spokesperson says, “It’s a great opportunity for community members to share their ideas and participate in an open dialogue about the future of the Fauntleroy YMCA.” Meantime, Fauntleroy UCC – which shares its campus with the Y and is hosting the town hall – says the venue is moving to the church sanctuary, with a video feed in the Fellowship Hall if needed for overflow. The Y has been part of the Fauntleroy community for a century, but has operated the facility at limited hours – currently three hours on each of three mornings a week – since reopening after the pandemic closure. The Y’s online backstory about the situation spells out its financial challenges: “For Fauntleroy to have a mission impact and be a financially viable location, we estimate that we will need the following: $400k a year in recurring funding, 2,000 Annual Memberships, and $200k in funds donated. Unfortunately, we may need to reconsider our operations at this location without this level of sustainable support and engagement.” The meeting announcement says that in addition to discussion, they’ll be “calling for involvement in three committees where members can join us in volunteering, fundraising, or project planning.” Friday’s town hall is scheduled for 4-6 pm at the church, 9140 California SW.