Bicycle rider injured in hit-run crash on West Marginal Way

Thanks for the tips. A reader texted that photo after happening onto the scene of a collision that happened on West Marginal Way around quarter past 5 tonight. According to archived dispatch audio, this was a hit-and-run – a bicycle rider hit by a driver, whose vehicle was described only as a “red truck.” Early assessment of the rider was “up and talking, with a possible broken leg”; we just heard back from SFD, which says he is a man in his mid-50s, in serious condition when transported to the hospital. We don’t have any information on where the rider was when hit – as the photo shows, emergency responders were at/near the signalized Duwamish Trail crossing.