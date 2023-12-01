WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Charge everything! Overnight wind alert

The National Weather Service‘s map of alerts has a bit of everything around the state. In our area, that mocha color signifies a Wind Advisory alert – scheduled to be in effect overnight, 11 pm to 6 am. The NWS says you should plan for “South winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.” Though the advisory currently only lasts until 6 am, the forecast suggests it’ll continue to be breezy and – at times – rainy after sunrise. If you’re by the water, high tide tomorrow morning is high but not extraordinarily so – 11.9 feet at 9:17 am.