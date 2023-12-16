WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Window of ‘old Subaru’ smashed

One West Seattle Crime Watch reader report today, from Eric:

Went out to the car this afternoon to do some Christmas things around West Seattle, and discovered that the driver’s side of my old Subie had been vandalized. There was nothing in the car except a small dog bed, which was still in the car when I discovered the damage. Police report has been filed and there are plenty cameras around here, so maybe something will turn up. This probably happened in the early hours of this morning, Dec. 16th.