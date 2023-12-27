WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen backpack; apparently abandoned bicycle

Two reader reports:

STOLEN BACKPACK: If you find one, it might be the one to which Brian referred in this note: “I want to report a stolen backpack with valuables taken from my friend’s car on Beach Drive north of Me Kwa Mooks as she was moving a recycle bin from the driveway.. If found, call 206 992-7219 … This happened yesterday, December 26, at about 3:45 pm and was reported to Seattle Police already.” (We’re awaiting descriptive information.)

APPARENTLY ABANDONED BICYCLE: John says this bike was left against a North Admiral utility pole:

Let us know if it’s yours.