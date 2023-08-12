BIZNOTE: Happy 14th, Cherry Consignment!

As noted in our daily highlight lists the past few days, Cherry Consignment (4142 California SW) on the north edge of The Junction is celebrating 14 years in business. (Here’s our report from when Cherry opened in August 2009.) We stopped by to chat with proprietor Nyla Bittermann.

She’s busy – while we were there, she was telling a caller that the next available appointment for would-be consigners was in October! However, if you have just a few items, she’s opening Monday for a special opportunity: “We are opening on Monday, 8/14, for you to drop off 10-12 pristine items that we’ll go through as needed. No appointment necessary for this one!” In the meantime, if you just want to shop, the shop is well-stocked:

We asked Nyla how the business has changed since she began. “So many more people are moving to West Seattle, so many new consigners!” Many have come from the new residential developments that line nearby Junction streets such as 42nd SW. Though the pandemic and economic challenges have affected her business like others, Nyla says consignment/resale is close to “foolproof” – it’s a popular way of shopping whether or not people are flush with cash. But one big thing has changed in the past few years – “we’ve stopped getting business attire!” The work-at-home revolution has dramatically reduced the need for that, though Nyla notes that she’s sold more than a few “Zoom tops” as a result.

For her personally, she marvels that so much time has gone by – her youngest child was 8 months old when Cherry opened in 2009, and now she’s in high school! So it’s time to celebrate. All weekend, Cherry Consignment is having a 14%-off sale, plus extras – treats (there was a tray of Dough Joy donut holes when we stopped by, and Sunday she’s scooping Shug’s sorbet) and, today, an art pop-up with Lamb Design Goods, noon-2 pm. The shop is open noon-5 pm today and tomorrow (and that bonus day on Monday).