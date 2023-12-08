WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Where to wander

While out looking for a light display for which we’d received a tip, we happened onto this house instead, on 40th south of Hanford. In general, so far in our holiday-season wandering, we’ve seen the most lights in general in this area southeast of Admiral – and that’s where most of our tips have come from so far this season – so that’s one area we’d recommend for lots of lights. But we’re still looking all over the peninsula, so keep the tips – with or without photos/video – coming to westseattleblog@gmail.com – and click the tag “West Seattle Christmas Light” under the headline above to see what we’ve shown already!