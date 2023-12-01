WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Menashe Family display is more than lights

Even if you’re not a University of Washington fan, that Husky will likely make you smile as you look around this year’s Christmas display at the Menashe Family‘s home (5605 Beach Drive SW). Though it’s known as a big, bright, light-laden extravaganza, close-up views of characters charm visitors too:

After you walk around for a closer look at everything set up in the front yard, you can of course step back for the wide view, as we did when visiting tonight at dusk:

This is usually West Seattle’s biggest and brightest display, but every year dozens of others are memorable too, and we appreciate your tips so we can show at least one house/apartment/business nightly – email the info (with a photo if you have one) to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!