Thanks to Ian for the photo. The downed crosswalk-signal pole on the northeast corner of 35th/Avalon is apparently still down, according to a text. Reader Ab told us it happened on Friday – a semi-truck “cut the turn too much and knocked down” the pole. We’re hopeful it’s been reported to SDOT by now but don’t know the repair timeline; 206-386-1218 is their after-hours number for problems on streets, sidewalks, etc.