West Seattle, Washington

28 Thursday

49℉

MISSING: Have you seen John?

December 28, 2023 10:00 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

Last night, we reported briefly on a man missing from Providence Mount St. Vincent, when the Guardian One helicopter briefly joined police looking for him. This morning, he is still missing, and The Mount has provided his photo:

His name is John; as described last night, he is 76 years old, 5’9″ to 5’10”, white hair that’s balding on top, beard, last seen in a black coat and green or gray pants. He was last seen around 4:30 pm; if you’re not familiar with The Mount’s location, here’s a map. They add, “If anyone sees him, please call 911 and also The Mount at 206-937-3700. If possible, please stay with him until responder arrives.”

Share This

1 Reply to "MISSING: Have you seen John?"

  • Claire December 28, 2023 (10:50 am)
    Reply

    I haven’t seen a silver alert yet?  Do you know if there a reason they haven’t issued one? 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.