MISSING: Have you seen John?

Last night, we reported briefly on a man missing from Providence Mount St. Vincent, when the Guardian One helicopter briefly joined police looking for him. This morning, he is still missing, and The Mount has provided his photo:

His name is John; as described last night, he is 76 years old, 5’9″ to 5’10”, white hair that’s balding on top, beard, last seen in a black coat and green or gray pants. He was last seen around 4:30 pm; if you’re not familiar with The Mount’s location, here’s a map. They add, “If anyone sees him, please call 911 and also The Mount at 206-937-3700. If possible, please stay with him until responder arrives.”