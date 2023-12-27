West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Helicopter helping search for missing man in West Seattle

December 27, 2023 10:30 pm
10:30 PM: The Guardian One helicopter is over West Seattle to help look for a missing man. He is described as white, 76, 5’9″ to 5’10”, white hair that’s balding on top, beard, last seen in a black coat and green or gray pants. He was last seen about 4:30 pm, in the 4800 block of 35th SW (at or near The Mount). If you see him, call 911. (We don’t have a photo or name – no official alert so far, but police asked for helicopter help since G1 is up tonight.)

10:50 PM: Helicopter crew discussion over radio with police indicates the man is missing from The Mount. The helicopter looked over areas such as the nearby golf course and greenbelt areas but absent any further leads, has told police that there’s not much they can do with surface streets, so they’re moving on. Police said the man is known to walk around the facility grounds or in nearby neighborhoods.

  • Tony December 27, 2023 (10:38 pm)
    How sad. Is he missing from the Providence Mount Saint Vincent nursing home? Would it be helpful for us to go out looking for him or would that potentially interfere with the official search? (We live on the block)

    • WSB December 27, 2023 (10:43 pm)
      I wish I knew more – most missing-person searches begin and end without an alert being issued, and so far there hasn’t been one here, I just picked up the info as they were giving it to Guardian One over the air. – and as I type that, police/helicopter discussion does indicate he’s missing from The Mount. He does sometimes walk in the neighborhood, officers told the helicopter that “staff” told them. – TR

  • hd December 27, 2023 (10:43 pm)
    Can hear them circling. Hopefully a good out come. I was actually thinking earlier about the older gentleman who went missing a month or two ago. Was that never resolved? 

