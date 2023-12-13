MISSING: Have you seen William?

William has been missing for a while and his family is asking for community help:

We just want anyone to report any possible sightings so that we may continue to search for him.

He was seen on Delridge on November 7, 2023. and again on North Admiral on November 12, 2023. Since then there have been no sightings, his phone has been off for over a month, and his car was impounded- presumably for abandonment.

He is 5 foot 10, slim build, blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. Distinguishing feature is a gap in his front teeth (think Madonna).

We are lifelong Seattle residents and he has been living in West Seattle for the last several years.