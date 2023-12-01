Light Up the Night, Winter Wander, Kenyon Hall Cabaret, art show/sale openings, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Ann Anderson)

We have a two-part event list today – starting with highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

LINDA MCCLAMROCK HOLIDAY ART SALE: Mixed-media artist’s annual sale, two days at 5532 SW Lander Pl., starting 4-8 pm tonight – details in our calendar listing.

RAIN CITY CLAY HOLIDAY ART SHOW & SALE: Rain City Clay is hosting a holiday show & sale featuring artists who work with clay, running through Tuesday, opening 4-8 pm tonight. (4208 SW 100th)

HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET: Nine artists/makers, 4-8 pm tonight and 10 am-4 pm tomorrow, at Keller Williams Realty (5446 California SW).

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: The Menashe Family Lights are the biggest and brightest \in West Seattle and tonight is scheduled to be the display’s first “official” night of the season. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

CHOCOLATE & WINE WALK: In the “lower Junction,” 5-8 pm, as previewed here – tickets available at check-in location, Bohemian Studios (Fauntleroy/Edmunds).

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder presents the “Winter Wander” scavenger hunt again this year – pre-registration open now; email wswinterwander@gmail.com:

The fourth annual Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt will run from 5 PM Friday, Dec. 1st to 7 PM Sunday, Dec. 10th. While intended primarily as a gift to the West Seattle community, the event is free to everyone of all ages. Instructions for this year’s hunt are available for download at wondersinaliceland.com/winter-wander. Clues to the locations of 15 local businesses and five private homes are provided in a Bingo-style clue sheet which will be posted at the same online location at 4 PM on Dec. 1st. Wanderers who submit selfies in front of the correct solutions will be entered into a drawing for duffle bags filled with gift cards and swag from local businesses. A $100 Grand Prize will be awarded to the team that earns the most points during the hunt. Extra points are awarded for donations to West Seattle and White Center Food Banks, as well as Toys for Tots. Register your team here. Register before noon TODAY to earn extra points.

‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’: Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & School invite you to “Light Up the Night,” with music and of course, lights, including the giant tree, highest-altitude community tree in the city! Bring nonperishable food donations to fill the sleigh in the Walmesley Center (which is also where you’ll find a holiday gift fair and craft activities for kids). 7 pm. Caroling, cookies, and cocoa too! (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Get tickets here.

KENYON HALL CABARET, HOLIDAY EDITION: Drag at Kenyon Hall (7904 California SW), 7:30 pm showtime, all ages.

Now, the non-holiday lineup, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

OPENING DAY AT BANH MI XO: 9 am-4 pm as previewed here. (9003 35th SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: It’s still planting season! Shop for plants on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-2 pm.

TODDLER GYM: Free drop-in gym at Arbor Heights Community Church, 10 am-11:30 am. (4113 SW 102nd)

SCRABBLE CLUB: You can play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the newly released red wines!

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7-9 pm, singer/songwriter Steve Itterly performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘SCENES ABOUT TEENS’: Chief Sealth International High School‘s new musical has the first of three public performances at 7:30 pm – details in our preview. (2600 SW Thistle)

SOUND HEALING WITH REIKI ENERGY: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

CHARMING DISASTER AND MISTER INK: “Prepare for an evening of musical enchantment, mayhem, and cabaret chaos that is sure to captivate and thrill audiences,” 9 pm at 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!