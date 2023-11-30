FRIDAY: First-ever Wine & Chocolate Walk in ‘lower Junction’

The West Seattle Junction Association-presented Wine Walks have been a huge success – and now WSJA is expanding the concept. Tomorrow (Friday, December 1, 5-8 pm) brings the first Wine & Chocolate Walk event, happening in the “lower Junction” area, and we’re told tickets remain!

$20 gets you eight tastings of wine and/or chocolate. Under-21 participants are welcome too (no wine for them, though). Online ticket sales are over but tickets will be available at the check-in location, Bohemian Studios (Fauntleroy/Edmunds) – the official event page lists not only the participating wine and chocolate providers, but also the nearby “lower Junction” businesses where you’ll find them. This is the first event of this year’s Hometown Holidays festivities!