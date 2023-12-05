BIZNOTES: Five quick food updates

Five quick local-business notes about food:

OPENING DATE FOR NEW CO-HOUSED WHITE CENTER RESTAURANTS: As reported last night on our partner site White Center Now, Alpine Diner and Big Mario’s Pizza have announced they’ll open Thursday (December 7) at 9635 16th SW – Alpine (menu here) at 9 am, Big Mario’s (menu here) at 11.

SPEAKING OF PIZZA: Moto Pizza in The Junction is legendary for requiring orders months in advance. According to an email announcement sent to its fans tonight (thanks to Tina for the forward), that’s changing. Moto says it’s now accepting walk-in orders at all three of its locations – Edmonds and Belltown as well as the original Junction location (4526 42nd SW).

FEEL MORE LIKE TACOS? Thanks to Michelle for pointing out that La Chingona Taqueria has opened its bricks-and-mortar restaurantat 2940 SW Avalon Way, former home of Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant (you can still get Lily’s food at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sundays). Here’s the La Chingona menu.

LATE-NIGHT APPETITE? Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya (42nd/Alaska) in The Junction. is open until 1 am weeknights for late-night pickup and delivery. GM Natalie explains, “With limited food options on the peninsula after normal kitchen hours, we thought we’d give you one more to choose from. You can place your orders online at Kizuki.com. If you have any modifications to your order, please call the shop at 206-206-1838.” (Note that this is an experiment, so subject to change.)

CHRISTMAS EVE BUFFET: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) is taking reservations for another opulent holiday buffet – a seafood buffet on Christmas Eve. (Not just seafood, the menu shows.) Prices range from no charge for kids 4 and under to $120 for ages 16+.