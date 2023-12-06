West Seattle, Washington

06 Wednesday

45℉

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction McDonald’s sets reopening date

December 6, 2023 9:54 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

The overhauled McDonald’s in Morgan Junction has looked ready to open for weeks, and we’ve been getting a lot of reader questions about its status. We’ve had an inquiry out to its owner to find out when it will open – and just got a reply. “The newly remodeled West Seattle McDonald’s will be re-opening for business on December 12!” announced owner Alia Abboud. For starters, she says, “Please note that the store will open from 7 am to 8 pm and will be Drive-Thru only to allow the employees to learn the new side-by-side drive-thru and get fully comfortable with the new operations and communications system. As we move forward, we will extend our hours as we gain staffing levels to provide the best possible service to our community, to include opening the lobby for dine-in customers. We are very excited to once again be open to serve our many wonderful customers in the West Seattle neighborhood!” The restaurant closed for the overhaul almost eight months ago.

Share This

1 Reply to "BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction McDonald's sets reopening date"

  • PSPS December 6, 2023 (10:17 pm)
    Reply

    The side-by-side drive-thru kiosks can be problematic depending on how it’s configured. Since the solitary pay/pick-up remains after the ordering, I’ve never understood how it speeds things up, but I’m sure McDonald’s has studied it thoroughly. Maybe it helps if you’re behind an uber-eat thing that’s placing a dozen different orders.

    The one on Rainier Avenue cones off one of the lanes overnight (they’re open 24-hours) so it’s just the usual one ordering lane. The one on 4th (also open 24-hours) has two in a row spaced a car length apart instead of side-by-side which seems to me to move faster.

    In any case, it will be nice to have this one open again! Alia also owns the one by WSHS and they stuck with the single ordering kiosk on that cramped lot when they did their big remodel and it moves right along.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.