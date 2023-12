No new owner yet for Outer Space Seattle, so proprietor Caitlin Huertas says this is its last week – last chance to enjoy the space-themed indoor playground:

This is Outer Space Seattle’s last week unless a new owner steps in. Open all week for Open Play, 10 am – 8 pm, Monday 12/18 – Friday 12/22. Last day: Friday 12/22.

Caitlin announced the closure plan and sale listing last month. She opened Outer Space Seattle at 2820 Alki Avenue SW for four years.