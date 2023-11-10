BIZNOTE: Outer Space Seattle planning to close and is up for sale

An Alki business is closing, and is also now up for sale. Here’s the announcement we received from Outer Space Seattle:

It is with a mix of emotions and deep gratitude that Outer Space Seattle, the beloved Indoor Playground and Party venue located on Alki Avenue, announces it will be shuttering its doors this December.

Outer Space Seattle, known for its space-themed play structure and creative artwork, has been a haven for children and families in the West Seattle community since its inception just four short years ago. Outer Space hosted countless memorable events, was often present at outdoor community events, and fostered a sense of belonging among its patrons and staff.

Owner Caitlin Huertas is currently seeking another organization, individual, or group who may be interested in carrying forward the spirit and legacy of Outer Space Seattle, either at its current location or via a relocation of its play structure to another suitable site. Absent a suitable successor, their last day of operation will be Friday, December 22nd. Outer Space would like to remind families that if you have any active gift-cards or play passes, to please redeem them before closing as we are unable to provide refunds.

For more information please contact Caitlin Huertas at info@outerspaceseattle.com.

For inquiries, or expressions of interest in acquiring Outer Space Seattle, please contact Susanna Tran or Julie Shizukuishi of West Coast Commercial Realty at 206-283-5212.

Susanna Tran susanna@wccommercialrealty.com

Julie Shizukuishi julie@wccommercialrealty.com