BIZNOTE: Morgan Junction McDonald’s closing for overhaul

Another West Seattle McDonald’s is closing for an overhaul. That sign, displayed on the doors and drive-thru menuboard at the Morgan Junction McDonald’s (6546 California SW), announces it’s closing after tonight. The sign doesn’t estimate how long the closure will last, but the person who tipped us to this says they spoke to some “VIPs” on the site who told them it would be about two months. The restaurant closed for a few weeks back in December, but permit filings indicated that mostly involved equipment upgrades. That’s most of the information visible regarding this closure too – the online summary says, “Remodel existing McDonald’s restaurant. Update mechanical systems and new kitchen hoods.” An earlier tip – which we weren’t able to confirm – said this remodel is expected to be “extensive.” Another area McDonald’s, the one at Westwood Village, recently reopened after a major overhaul.

SIDE NOTE: City permit files also show another remodel on the drawing board for the Admiral McDonald’s (3003 California SW), which was overhauled five years ago. This probably won’t start for a while as the early “pre-application” was just filed a week ago.