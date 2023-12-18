BIZNOTE: Café Osita getting ready to reopen

(Reader photo sent by Caitlin)

Fans of Café Osita (7349 35th SW) – closed since the pandemic’s peak – have noticed in recent days that the paper has come off the windows and the coffee shop/eatery appeared ready to reopen. We’ve been going by often in an attempt to catch up with the proprietors, and finally were able to talk to them a short time ago. Yes, it’s indeed reopening under original ownership; they’re not sure exactly when, maybe a week or two, but they’re close. And they have plans to expand into the space next door, too, by taking down a wall – the current space will then become the kitchen. The shop had been open more than a decade before the shutdown.