WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Thunder, lightning, wind alert

10:28 AM: On what was already a stormy morning, a band of thunderstorms is moving through. The National Weather Service says there’s a chance of more throughout the day and into the evening. And a wind alert takes effect shortly – from 11 am until 6 pm, the NWS has a Wind Advisory for our area: “Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.” If a tree falls and blocks public right-of-way, you can report it to SDOT’s after-hours dispatch, 206-386-1218. (Then please let us know too if you can – 206-293-6302 is our round-the-clock text/voice hotline.)

10:59 AM: If you missed the intense burst of rain – check out Elizabeth‘s brief but dramatic video of a West Seattle stairway becoming a waterfall:

That’s across from the Fauntleroy ferry dock.